Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3,830.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day moving average is $166.22.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

