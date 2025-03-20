Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in The Ensign Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. The trade was a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total transaction of $93,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,582.36. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,115 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

