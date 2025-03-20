Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Brink’s worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,308,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,758,000 after purchasing an additional 82,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 517,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.0 %

BCO opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

