Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 464.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Interface worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TILE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 499.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Interface Price Performance
TILE stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.
Interface Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Interface
Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.
