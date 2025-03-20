International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 2,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $69,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,445.62. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.6 %

INSW stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,043,000 after buying an additional 369,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 146,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after buying an additional 414,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several research reports. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 target price on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.