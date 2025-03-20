Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 184955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

