Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PCEF stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $795.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.