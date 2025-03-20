Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 4.18% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQMG opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.