Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.