Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 20th (ACVA, BPT, BW, CAVA, COTY, CPF, CVNA, ECL, EFX, ELV)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 20th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has GBX 410 ($5.33) target price on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $225.00 target price on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $141.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Melius Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $280.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

