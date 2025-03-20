Investment House LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.45%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

