Investment House LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Ford Motor by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 20,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

