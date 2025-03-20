Investors Purchase High Volume of VICI Properties Call Options (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,913 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 381% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,853 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after buying an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after acquiring an additional 984,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

