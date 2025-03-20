Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Invivyd Trading Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 918,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,001. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $95.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVVD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

Insider Transactions at Invivyd

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,624.10. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 365,943 shares of company stock worth $171,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

