IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.2 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 35,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 127,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.