IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in IQVIA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $256.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

