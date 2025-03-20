iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

