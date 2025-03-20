iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $568.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
