iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.