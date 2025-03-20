iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESMLFree Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.