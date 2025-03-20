iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

