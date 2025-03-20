iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 431,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the previous session’s volume of 56,623 shares.The stock last traded at $63.21 and had previously closed at $63.63.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,816,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,202,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

