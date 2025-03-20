iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Update

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares High Yield Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BRHY stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $101.36 million and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.
The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
