iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Update

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares High Yield Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Price Performance

BRHY stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $101.36 million and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

