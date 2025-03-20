iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Arvest Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,586,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 503,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

