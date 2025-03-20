iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 84,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 24,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $85.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.