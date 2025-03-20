iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $85.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

