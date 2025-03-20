iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.