iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.7% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $45,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $204.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $229.77. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

