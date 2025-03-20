iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $105.95 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

