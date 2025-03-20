iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

