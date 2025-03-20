iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,237 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

