iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

SLV stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.