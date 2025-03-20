iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 268,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 256,445 shares.The stock last traded at $111.51 and had previously closed at $111.68.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYF. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,653,000 after purchasing an additional 856,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 367,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after acquiring an additional 179,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,475,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

