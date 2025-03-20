Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.950-8.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.9 billion-$27.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.7 billion. Jabil also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $139.29 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

