Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.080-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.950-8.950 EPS.

Jabil stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

