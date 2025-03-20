James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get James River Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JRVR

Institutional Trading of James River Group

James River Group Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 428,636 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.04.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.