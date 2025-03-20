James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
NASDAQ JRVR opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.04.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
