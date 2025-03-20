James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JRVR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get James River Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on James River Group

James River Group Trading Down 0.5 %

James River Group stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. James River Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,535,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,739,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 83,839 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,113,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.