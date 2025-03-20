JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.01, Zacks reports. JOYY had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.64%. JOYY updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

JOYY Stock Down 1.7 %

JOYY stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. JOYY has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Get JOYY alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.