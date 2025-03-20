JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $41.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 197.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $58,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,563. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

