Kampmann Melissa S. Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kampmann Melissa S. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 1.9% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Generac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

