Kampmann Melissa S. Sells 924 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kampmann Melissa S. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.9% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $495.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.