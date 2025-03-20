Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,769 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Kanzhun by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 191,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kanzhun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

