Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (KPCPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.7878 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 18th. This is a 537.2% increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

