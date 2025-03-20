KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.70. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. KE has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

