Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 5.31% of Kelly Services worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $158,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $2,122,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $908,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 45.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 380,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $473.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.