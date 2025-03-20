Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Kenvue by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

