Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $2,513,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,634.85. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

