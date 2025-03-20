Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP) & LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Financial Analysis

Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries 3.39% 15.97% 5.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Keyuan Petrochemicals and LyondellBasell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyuan Petrochemicals 0 0 0 0 0.00 LyondellBasell Industries 1 8 4 0 2.23

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus target price of $88.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

71.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and LyondellBasell Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries $40.30 billion 0.59 $1.37 billion $4.14 17.81

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Keyuan Petrochemicals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyuan Petrochemicals

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment). The Petrochemicals Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of mixed light aromatics, mixed heavy aromatics, fine propylene, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methyltert-butylether and styrene. The Rubber Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of various rubber products. It manufactures and supplies various petrochemical and rubber products, including petrochemical products, such as Benzene Toluene-Xylene Aromatics (BTX Aromatics), propylene, styrene, LPG, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and rubber products.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and propylene oxide and derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. In addition, the company produce and markets compounding and solutions including polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders, and advanced polymers including catalloy and polybutene-1; and refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils, as well as refined products, including gasoline and distillates. Further, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

