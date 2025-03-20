Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.10.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE K opened at C$17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.63.

In other news, Director George Vincent Albino purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,369.87. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,336. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.