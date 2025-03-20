Kinsey Wolf Sells 1,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

H traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,209. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,073.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

