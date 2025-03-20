Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kion Group

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.96.

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.